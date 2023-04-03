According to the German outlet of Sky Sports, Manchester United has held talks with Jeremie Frimpong’s entourage.
Frimpong is having an excellent season with Bayer Leverkusen, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists in all competitions.
The right-wing back has a contract until 2025 but there is a chance that he could leave the Bundesliga club in the summer. According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in the Dutch international and they have held preliminary talks with the player’s entourage and agent, Jeffrey Lemmert.
Frimpong has been with Bayer Leverkusen since joining the club from Celtic in 2021.