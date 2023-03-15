According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are one of the clubs looking to sign Ajax youngster Amourricho van Axel Dongen.

Ajax is looking to tie the talented winger down to a new long-term contract but as of yet there is no agreement, meaning Van Axel Dongen could leave on a free in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that a number of clubs are interested in the Dutchman, including Manchester United. Erik ten Hag knows the youngster well and could bring him to England as a talent for the future.

Van Axel Dongen has been battling injury this season but has made 12 appearances for Jong Ajax this season, scoring once and adding two assists.




