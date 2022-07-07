According to BILD, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to hijack Ajax’s move for Brian Brobbey.
Ajax have been looking to bring Brobbey back to the club from RB Leipzig, but negotiations have been difficult with the Bundesliga side after they slapped a €25 million price tag on the striker.
According to BILD, Manchester United are now looking to sign Brobbey with Erik ten Hag having a call with the forward already.
Ten Hag has already signed Tyrell Malacia for Manchester United and the club have also been linked with Ajax stars Lisandro Martinez and Antony, while Frenkie de Jong is also a serious target.