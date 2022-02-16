According to a report in England, several of England’s major clubs are circling Ajax winger Antony.
The Brazil international is gaining interest after an excellent season with Ajax that has seen Antony contribute 11 goals and eight assists in 25 games.
According to 90 min, Antony has a number of admirers from the Premier League including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, along with clubs from Italy and Spain. However, Antony would prefer a move to the Premier League.
A summer battle for the 21-year-old could be intense with Bayern Munich also previously linked with the dazzling winger, who joined Ajax in 2020 from Sao Paulo.
Antony still has a contract in Amsterdam until 2025, meaning any club would have to pay a hefty fee to take Antony away from Amsterdam.