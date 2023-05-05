According to reports in England, Manchester United have decided against signing Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal.
Weghorst cut short his loan with Besiktas in January to join Manchester United and was in the starting eleven for a while. However, recently he has been starting on the bench and only coming on late in games.
After 13 league games, Weghorst is yet to score and Manchester Evening News is reporting that the club has made a decision over his future.
Manchester United have no clause to make the loan permanent and they will not negotiate a permanent deal with Burnley. That means the Dutch international will return to Burnley in the summer and it remains to be seen what Vincent Kompany wants to do with Weghorst.