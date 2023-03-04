According to The Guardian, Manchester United is planning another move for Frenkie de Jong in the summer.
Last summer, Manchester United tried hard to sign the Dutch international, but he refused to leave Barcelona, despite the club being open to letting him go.
Since then, De Jong has become a key player for Xavi Hernandez and is playing some of the best football he has since joining the Catalan side. He is very settled in Barcelona but that isn’t going to stop Manchester United trying again.
According to The Guardian, Erik ten Hag is looking to bring De Jong to the club in the summer, even though his priority is a striker. The club needs to sell some players in order to balance their books and raise enough funds to afford a move for De Jong, should he decide he is open to it.