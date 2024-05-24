According to reports in England, Manchester United will sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final on Saturday.
The Dutchman has been under pressure this season with Manchester United finishing the campaign in eighth. If they lose the FA Cup final to Manchester City, they will miss out on Europe.
According to The Guardian, Manchester United will sack Erik ten Hag regardless of the score on Saturday.
Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Thomas Tuchel (Bayern München), Thomas Frank (Brentford), and Mauricio Pochettino (clubless) are all reportedly on the shortlist to replace Ten Hag.
The situation mirrors that of Louis van Gaal when he was Manchester United. After a difficult two years, rumours swirled he was to be sacked and he eventually was, after the club lifted the FA Cup.