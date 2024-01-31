According to ESPN, Million Manhoef will depart Vitesse Arnhem to join Stoke City.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Vitesse needed to sell Manhoef before the end of the transfer window and he had been linked with moves to Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, and Italian sides.
However, Manhoef has opted for a move to the English Championship and Stoke City, who will pay €4 million to sign the Netherlands U21 international.
Manhoef made 88 appearances for Vitesse, scoring 16 times and adding 14 assists. The 22-year-old joins a side currently sitting 19th in the Championship.