PSV Eindhoven has confirmed that Marcel Brands will return to the club as general manager next season when Toon Gerbrands departs.
The 59-year-old was technical direct of PSV Eindhoven for eight years before he departed for Everton in 2018. However, Brands left his role with the Premier League side in December.
PSV has announced that Toon Gerbrands will step down as general manager at the end of the season and he will be succeeded by Brands. Gerbrands has decided to retire after eight years in this role.
Brands signs a contract until mid-2027 and will work with technical director John de Jong.