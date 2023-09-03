Pavlidis shoots AZ to win at V... Pantelis Pavlidis scored twice as AZ Alkmaar came away from ...

Blunt Ajax struggles to goalle... Ajax gave debuts to a number of new players but ...

Twente proves too strong for V... FC Twente bounced back from their European exit to defeat ...

Feyenoord demolish sorry Utrec... Feyenoord comfortably defeated FC Utrecht 5-1 on Sunday with Santiago ...

Marco van Basten: A Manager... Guest writer Michel Nasrallah looks into Marco van Basten's journey ...

Wijnaldum signs for Al-Ettifaq... Georginio Wijnaldum has completed his move from PSG to Saudi ...

Red card costs Excelsior again... Heracles Almelo came from behind to defeat 10-man Excelsior 3-1 ...