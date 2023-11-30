Ajax are out of the Europa League after a last-minute 4-3 loss in Marseille.
Ajax went into the game knowing a win was required to keep any chance of progressing ahead of the final group game against AEK Athens.
A pinball of a game followed with Marseille taking the lead through a dubious Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty. However, Brian Brobbey hit back within a minute after a fine finish.
Chancel Mbemba headed Marseille back in front after 26 minutes, but once again, Brobbey showed good composure to equalise straight away.
Two minutes into the second half, a Aubameyang overhead kick put Marseille back in front and it seemed Ajax’s hopes were ended when Steven Berghuis saw red. Berghuis won the ball on the touchline but was deemed to have used two feet after VAR intervened.
John van ‘t Schip didn’t throw in the towel and substitute Chuba Akpom made it 3-3 before Brobbey almost put Ajax in front.
It seemed the game was heading for a draw but Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj gave away a silly penalty in stoppage time and Aubameyang won it for the hosts.
Ajax stay fourth in the group and they now need to beat AEK Athens in the final group game if they are to earn a Conference League spot.