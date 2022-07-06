Olympique Marseille are reportedly looking to bring Memphis Depay back to France from Barcelona.
Depay’s future is in the air at the Nou Camp, with the Dutch international only having one year left on his contract. Memphis wants to remain in Barcelona, but the club are reportedly open to selling him if they get the right offer.
According to Sport, Olympique Marseille are in the race to sign the attacker, with President Pablo Longoria in talks with Barcelona over a deal. Longoria has a good relationship with Barcelona and is hoping to use that to strike an agreement.
However, Tottenham Hotspur have also been heavily linked with Memphis, who would cost around €20 million.
A move to Marseille may be difficult for Memphis, who played for the club’s big rivals, Olympique Lyon.