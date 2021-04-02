According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord goalkeeper Nick Marsman is set to leave the club to join American side Inter Miami.
Vi is reporting that their American sources have told them Marsman has already had his medical with the MLS side, who are owned by David Beckham.
Marsman is out of contract with Feyenoord in the summer but the club have been trying to get the 30-year-old to sign a new deal. However, it appears Marsman has set his sights on a move to America.
Marsman joined Feyenoord from Utrecht in the summer of 2019 and he has made 28 appearances for the club. He previously played with Twente and Go Ahead Eagles.