Bruno Martins Indi has pulled out of the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League clashes.
Netherlands clash with Poland in Warsaw on Thursday before they host Belgium in Amsterdam. Van Gaal will use these matches as final warm-ups for the World Cup later this year.
Van Gaal will be without experienced centre-back Bruno Martins Indi, who has pulled out of the squad after picking up an injury in AZ Alkmaar’s win over Ajax at the weekend.
There will be no replacement called into the squad.