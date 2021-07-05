AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the permanent signing of Bruno Martins Indi from Stoke City.
The 29-year-old joined AZ Alkmaar on loan from Stoke City last summer and made 33 appearances for the club. He still had one year left on his deal in England, but has now made the move to Alkmaar permanent.
Martins Indi has signed a four-year deal with AZ and will join them on their training camp in Epe.
The former Feyenoord star had a spell with Porto before joining Stoke City in 2016. He could not prevent the club from being relegated from the Premier League and has now made the move back to the Netherlands permanent.
He brings the total of centre-backs at AZ to four, joining Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Timo Letschert and new signing Sam Beukema.