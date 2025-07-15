Sparta Rotterdam has announced the signing of experienced centre-back Bruno Martins Indi.
The 33-year-old was available on a free transfer after his contract with AZ Alkmaar expired at the end of the season. He has now signed a one-year deal with Sparta Rotterdam with the option of another year.
It is the third Dutch club for Martins Indi, who also had time with Feyenoord, as well as Porto and Stoke City.
Sparta has been adding experience this summer with Martins Indi, Jens Toornstra and Joel Drommel, who has joined on loan from PSV Eindhoven.