Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with Dee from Back of the Nest to preview the Conference League tie between Crystal Palace and AZ.

Watch the preview video over on our YouTube channel by clicking here, or by pressing play below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (889 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.