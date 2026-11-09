Football-Oranje’s Michael and Abdul preview the Netherlands’ Nations League game against Germany.
Watch the podcast via YouTube, or listen via your favourite podcast provider, such as Acast, Spotify or Apple.
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Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul preview the Netherlands' Nations League game ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul review round 11 of the Eredivisie ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael and Abdul preview the Netherlands’ Nations League game against Germany.
Watch the podcast via YouTube, or listen via your favourite podcast provider, such as Acast, Spotify or Apple.
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.