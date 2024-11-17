Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands’ Nations League game against Bosnia & Herzegovina.
To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below. Show also available on our usual podcast providers.
Ajax have announced that they will change their logo back ...
According to reports in Italy, Juventus are hoping to sign ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
Ryan Babel has announced his retirement from football at the ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...
FC Utrecht sealed a slender 1-0 victory over Heracles Almelo ...
Below is a round up of all the action from ...
There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday including ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands' Nations League ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands' Nations League ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands’ Nations League game against Bosnia & Herzegovina.
To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below. Show also available on our usual podcast providers.
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.