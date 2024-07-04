Football-Oranje’s Michael, Abdul and Mike preview the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 quarter-final against Türkiye.
To watch the match preview, click here, or press play below. Show also available on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts.
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.