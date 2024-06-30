Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 last 16 game against Romania.

To watch the match preview, click here, or press play below. Show also available on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts.




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (823 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.