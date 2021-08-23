PSV Eindhoven needs to come from behind to overcome Benfica and reach the group stages of the Champions League. The kick-off in Eindhoven on Tuesday is at 20.00.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV battled well in the second half of last week’s tie in Lisbon and came away with a narrow 2-1 loss that still gives Roger Schmidt’s side hope of reaching the Champions League group stage.
PSV must defeat Benfica on Tuesday in order to overturn the deficit from last week.
Schmidt was once again able to give some players a rest as PSV comfortably defeated Cambuur 4-1 in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening. Benfica kept up their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 win over Gil Vicente.
The loser of this tie drops into the Europa League.
Team News
The big relief for PSV is that Noni Madueke is fit after the attacker picked up a knock in the win over Cambuur. He should start once again in the attack.
Ibrahim Sangare, Mario Gotze, Andre Ramalho and Philipp Max are expected to return to the starting eleven after being rested at the weekend.
PSV line-up: Drommel, Mwene, Max, Boscagli, Ramalho, Sangare, Van Ginkel, Gotze, Gakpo, Madueke, Zahavi
Jan Vertonghen, Haris Seferovic and Ferro remain on the sidelines for Benfica, who were also able to rest some key players at the weekend.
Possible Benfica line-up: Vlachodimos; Lucas, Otamendi, Morato; Goncalves, Weigl, Mario, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Yaremchuk, R Silva
Odds
PSV 17/20 Draw 5/2 Benfica 13/5
Can PSV reach the group stages?
PSV should have got at least a draw in Portugal last week after their second half display, but they could not reward themselves.
PSV will now need to raise their game once again on Tuesday and take the initiative as they look to defeat the Portuguese giants by more than one goal. Benfica will look to get a goal on the counter and they did expose weaknesses in the PSV defence last week in the first half.
It should be a fierce, attacking clash on Tuesday, and hopefully, PSV Eindhoven comes out on top. If they do then two Dutch sides in the group stages would be huge.