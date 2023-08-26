Magnus Matsson scored twice and gave an assist as NEC Nijmegen defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-0.
Both sides went into the game looking for their first point of the campaign and it was RKC who got the first big chance. However, Michiel Kramer couldn’t net from Julian Lelieveld.
NEC grew into the game and in the 23rd minute, Matsson fired the hosts in front. NEC managed to hold onto this lead until the break despite two big chances for RKC.
The visitors controlled the second half and David Min was unlucky to see his header come back off the crossbar.
Bas Dost came on for his NEC debut and the hosts eventually added a second in the 90th minute through Mattsson again. Then in stoppage time, Rober González got a third.
NEC record their first three points of the campaign while RKC Waalwijk remain on zero.