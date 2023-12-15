NEC Nijmegen eased to a comfortable 4-1 win over Fortuna Sittard on Friday evening.
Fortuna Sittard’s night started off poorly with Tijjani Noslin seeing a red card after only 24 minutes for a poor foul on Calvin Verdonk. Seven minutes later, NEC took advantage with Magnus Mattsson netting an excellent strike from distance.
NEC went into the break 2-0 in front after Koki Ogawa doubled the lead but the hosts were also reduced to ten men early in the second half. Mees Hoedemakers was shown a straight red card for fouling Arianit Ferati.
A nice goal by Kaj Sierhuis gave Fortuna Sittard some hope but that was extinguished quickly when Sontje Hansen crossed for Mattsson to make it 3-1. Hansen then sealed the victory for NEC.
The victory means NEC are 7th and Fortuna Sittard is in 10th.