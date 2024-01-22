Azor Matusiwa has officially signed for Stade Rennes on a deal until the summer of 2028.

The defensive midfielder was linked with a move last week and the deal has now officially been completed with Matusiwa signing a 4-year-contract.

Stade Reims could earn up to €20 million via bonuses for the 25-year-old, who came through the Ajax academy before moving to France via Groningen.

The move is good news for Groningen who will receive a 15% of the transfer fee which could reach €2.4 million.

Stade Rennes are actually below Reims in the table with a gap of seven points between the two clubs in 10h and 6th. However, Matusiwa has opted for the move and he will be hoping to catch Ronald Koeman’s eye.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14013 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter