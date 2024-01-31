AZ Alkmaar have loaned striker Mexx Meerdink to Vitesse Arnhem until the end of the season.
Vitesse confirmed on Wednesday that the loan deal of Said Hamulic had been cancelled and he had returned to Toulouse.
As a replacement, Vitesse have moved to bring in Mexx Meerdink, who finished last season as the top scorer for AZ’s U19s in the UEFA Youth League.
The 20-year-old has been unable to push past Vangelis Pavlidis in the first-team so far and the move to Vitesse will allow him to gain some Eredivisie experience.
Meerdink has six assists and four goals in 19 games for Jong AZ Alkmaar this season but only two appearances for the first team.
Vitesse have struggled for goals this season and they hope that Meerdink can steer them out of the relegation zone.