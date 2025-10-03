Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Finland.
The Netherlands continue their campaign to qualify for the World Cup against Malta on the 9th of October and Finland three days later.
Koeman has decided to name AZ Alkmaar striker Mexx Meerdink in the squad for the first time due to fitness concerns over Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst, who are both involved despite injuries.
Napoli winger Noa Lang and Feyenoord midfielder Sem Steijn both miss out but Burnley left-back Quilindschy Hartman is back after finding his form in the Premier League.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Quilindschy Hartman (Burnley), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter)
Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord)
Attackers: Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Aston Villa), Mexx Meerdink (AZ), Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur), Wout Weghorst (Ajax)
Why is Koeman refuse to include the best Dutch striker hands down Emmanuel Emegha? It is really disturbing that the Dutch national team has the worst striker of all the great nations. Emegha is the only one playing at a good level.