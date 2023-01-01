The January transfer window is now open and a number of Dutch internationals could be heading for new clubs. Michael Bell looks at Memphis Depay and Arnaut Danjuma, who both seem out of favour with their La Liga clubs.
In March, Ronald Koeman gets started in his second spell as Netherlands head coach with the European Championship qualifiers and he will want to have his key attackers in form and playing well.
Memphis Depay at the moment is an issue for the new Oranje boss as he is lacking in playing time with Barcelona. After months out injured, Memphis looked half-fit at the World Cup and he was nothing but a substitute in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol at the weekend.
Memphis is out of contract in the summer and is being linked with a move to Manchester United, while rumours of interest from Newcastle United seem to be false.
The attacker has so far stated that he is keen to fight for his place in Barcelona but surely he knows he will not displace Robert Lewandowski up front and on the wings, Xavi Hernandez prefers Raphina, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele.
A move away from Catalonia is the only way to guarantee Memphis playing time and if he remains rooted to the bench then it makes it difficult for Koeman to justify his inclusion, even if Oranje is lacking in strikers. With Memphis so close to being the Oranje top scorer, he cannot afford to lose his place.
Elsewhere in Spain, Arnaut Danjuma’s situation will also be of interest to Koeman ahead of the Euro qualifiers.
After an injury, Danjuma missed out on the World Cup squad, but on form, he is one of the Netherlands most exciting forwards. However, his future at Villarreal seems up in the air at the moment.
At the weekend, Villarreal defeated Valencia 2-1 but Danjuma was on the bench for 90 minutes, despite not suffering from an injury. Is the Dutch winger not in the plans of new head coach Quique Setien or is their a transfer going on in the background?
In the summer, Danjuma was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United which did not take off. This month, Aston Villa are now circling with the Premier League side coached by Danjuma’s former boss Unai Emery.
A reunion with Emery may be the perfect tonic for Danjuma to win his place back in the Oranje squad.
Whatever happens with both attackers, Koeman will be keen to have both playing regularly as they could prove crucial in the Euro qualifiers and the Nations League final four when that gets underway. Neither players can afford to let the next six months pass with them sitting on the bench.