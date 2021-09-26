Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong both scored as Barcelona recorded a much-needed 3-0 victory over Levante.
Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Koeman were missing for Barcelona after they were both sent off against Cadiz in midweek. Alfred Schreuder took charge as Barcelona went looking for a victory.
After six minutes, Memphis Depay was brought down in the box and the attacker netted the resulting penalty himself to make it 1-0. In the 14th minute, Sergino Dest crossed for Luuk de Jong to score his first goal for Barcelona.
Barcelona then created several chances to add further goals before Ansu Fati capped his return with a goal in the 91st minute.
The victory will be a big relief for Barcelona and Koeman. They are sixth in the table.