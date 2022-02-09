According to Sport, Memphis Depay could be allowed to leave Barcelona in the summer.
Barcelona signed Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, with the club also still hoping to sign Erling Haaland in the summer.
Sport is reporting that Barcelona is dreaming of an Ansu Fati, Torres, and Haaland starting attack next season and that could have consequences for the club’s current attackers.
Memphis Depay could be allowed to leave the Nou Camp in the summer to make way for any potential new arrivals in the summer. The Netherlands international is in his first season with the club but it has been hit and miss so far.