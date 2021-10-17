Memphis Depay scored and provided an assist as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Valencia 3-1.
The pressure remains on Ronald Koeman and he was looking for a key victory against Valencia with Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay starting. However, after only five minutes, José Luis Gayà fired Valencia in front after the ball fell at his feet from a corner.
Barcelona equalised in the 13th minute as Ansu Fati played a one-two with Memphis before firing past Jasper Cillessen in the Valencia goal. Just before the break, Fati was brought down in the box and Memphis made it 2-1 with an excellent penalty which left Cillessen with no chance.
Valencia came close to an equaliser in the second half before Philippe Coutinho sealed the victory for Barcelona five minutes from time. Memphis and De Jong both played the full ninety minutes, while Luuk de Jong remained on the bench.
The win sees Barcelona move seventh with 15 points from eight games.