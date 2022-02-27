Memphis Depay was delighted after making his comeback in the 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.
Memphis has been out since the 12th of January but he returned in the 82nd minute of the clash with Athletic Bilbao and he scored in the 4-0 win.
After the game, Memphis told the club’s website, “I didn’t expect to be out for so long, but I’m glad I’m back.
“The team is in great shape. We also have more attackers now. You immediately see what is happening. We score three goals in ten minutes. The winter signings are doing very well.”
Memphis praise what head coach Xavi is doing with the squad, “He has changed our training methods. The opponent’s defenders now suffer when they meet us.”