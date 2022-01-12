According to reports in Italy, Juventus are interested in signing Memphis Depay on loan from Barcelona.
Juventus are in need of a new attacker after Federico Chiesa was ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are interested in signing Memphis Depay on loan from Barcelona until the end of the campaign.
Juventus will reportedly contact Barcelona in the coming days with an offer. Barcelona may be tempted to let the Dutch international go after the arrival of Ferran Torres and the return to fitness of Ansu Fati.