Memphis Depay has discussed his rumoured move to Barcelona but did not confirm that he will be playing under Ronald Koeman next season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Memphis is a free agent after leaving Lyon and is expected to join Barcelona in the coming weeks.
The attacker was part of the press conference before Netherlands v Austria on Thursday and he was asked about a move to the Catalan giants.
Memphis said, “As I’ve said before, the transfer will become clear on its own. It remains to be seen, I want to leave it at that. Everyone knows that I have been linked to it (Barcelona) for a long time and that I want to play under Ronald Koeman, let’s wait and see. Then the news will come by itself.”