Memphis Depay scored on his return from injury as Atletico Madrid hammered Valladolid 5-2 on Sunday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Memphis Depay hasn’t featured for Atletico since coming off injured for the Netherlands against Gibraltar.
He was back on the bench for the trip to Valladolid and came on with just over ten minutes to go. At this point his side was leading 3-2.
An own goal made it 4-2 before Memphis wrapped up the win in stoppage time with an excellent solo run and finish. It is the Dutchman’s fourth goal in La Liga for Atletico Madrid since joining them in January.