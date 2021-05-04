According to Mundo Deportivo, Memphis Depay was spotted in Barcelona last week looking at houses ahead of his summer move to the Catalan giants.
Memphis is out of contract in Lyon this summer and has set his sights on a move to Barcelona, despite interest from Juventus, Internazionale and Atletico Madrid.
Ronald Koeman’s presence in Barcelona has convinced the Dutch international to make the move to the Nou Camp. There is no agreement yet, but that is expected to be sealed shortly.
Mundo Deportivo is reporting on Tuesday that Memphis was house-hunting in Barcelona last week with his friends and family. The 27-year-old attacker looked at several houses in the Pedralbes district before returning to France.