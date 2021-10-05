Memphis Depay does not regret his choice to join Barcelona and is loving life in Spain despite the club’s troubles.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Memphis joined the Catalan giants this summer and has scored three goals in seven La Liga matches. However, the club is struggling in both the league and Champions League leading to major pressure on Ronald Koeman.
Speaking to ESPN, Memphis was asked if he is enjoying his time at Barcelona, “It is clear that things are not going well there, but I’m really enjoying it. It’s still a bit new. Despite the results, I’m super happy there. I don’t regret my choice, how can you ask that It’s Barcelona, man. I don’t think you understand how big the club is and what it does to a player when you can go to a club like that.”
Memphis still has big expectations for the season, “We act as if a whole season has already been played. There are still so many games to play, so everything is still open. Everyone is panicking, but it takes time. I’m not worried, my feeling is good and I think that everything is going to turn around.”