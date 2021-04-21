Catalunya Radio is reporting that Barcelona are in negotiations with Memphis Depay and they predict the forward will make the move to Catalonia in the summer.
Ronald Koeman has expressed his wish that Barcelona sign the Dutch international, who excelled under the head coach when he was in charge of the Netherlands.
Catalunya Radio is reporting that the 27-year-old forward has already met with Mateu Alemany, who has been appointed as Barcelona’s director of football affairs. The Lyon captain is aware that he may have to take a lesser salary than previously thought, but he is okay with this and is looking forward to getting started at the Nou Camp.
Memphis almost made the move to Barcelona last summer, but the club’s financial situation prevented the deal from happening. However, Memphis is out of contract with Lyon this summer and can head to Spain on a free transfer.
Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Internazionale have also made offers to Memphis, but he is concentrating on a move to Barcelona.