According to ESPN, Memphis Depay has held initial talks with Juventus over a possible move from Barcelona.
The Dutch international has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphina. Barcelona’s bosses are said to have told Memphis that he is free to depart, even though the striker would like to remain.
According to ESPN, “Preliminary talks,” have taken place between Juventus and Memphis, who has one year left on his contract in Catalonia.
Juventus have been linked with Memphis in the Italian press all summer as they look for a new striker. Barcelona reportedly wants around €20 million for Memphis, who has also been linked with a return to England.