Memphis Depay was delighted that Netherlands defeated Ukraine 3-2 in their opening game of Euro 2020.
The 3-2 victory was a tense one for Netherlands, who gave away a two-goal lead before Denzel Dumfries netted a late winner.
Afterwards, Memphis told NOS, “It’s great to win the first game at the European Championship. But we made it unnecessarily exciting. It was certainly a special moment, after seven years another match at a final tournament. With people in the stadium and your family there. Then it’s great to win the first one.”
Memphis realises it could have been much different after Netherlands gave away their lead, “I dare not say what it was, we will look back. It was not our commitment or the approach that we thought we were already there. We do realise that it is not allowed.”
The striker is now hoping to take the positive feeling into Thursday’s clash with Austria, “Time was running out. With the fans there, that gave extra power. We have to keep the positive feeling. There is plenty of work to do. Now we can enjoy for a while and then focus on the next one.”