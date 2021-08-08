Memphis Depay’s fine form in pre-season continued on Sunday as he scored and provided an assist in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Juventus.
On Sunday morning, Lionel Messi held his emotional press conference to confirm that he was leaving Barcelona with PSG his most likely destination.
Ronald Koeman’s side then had to pick themselves up for the Joan Gamper Trophy match with Juventus. Memphis Depay started, while Frenkie de Jong was injured. Juventus began with Matthijs de Ligt in the starting eleven.
Before the third minute, Memphis had already fired Barcelona in front after finding himself through on goal. It was the third goal for the Dutchman in pre-season.
Yusuf Demir and Antoine Griezmann had further goals for Barcelona ruled out, while at the other end, De Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo went close.
In the second half, Memphis got an assist as his corner was headed into the net by Martin Braithwaite. Young talent Riqui Puig then added a third late on.
A positive start to the post-Messi era at Barcelona and Memphis will be hoping to continue his fine form when the league begins next week.