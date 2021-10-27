Barcelona suffered another defeat on Wednesday evening as Rayo Vallecano defeated Ronald Koeman’s side 1-0.
After the loss to Real Madrid at the weekend, Barcelona were hoping for a much-needed victory but had to do without the injured Frenkie de Jong. Memphis Depay started, while Luuk de Jong was on the bench.
Rayo took the lead after half an hour when Sergio Busquets lost the ball in the middle of the park leading to Falcao firing the hosts in front.
Former Ajax right-back Sergino Dest had a perfect chance to net the equaliser after he was set up in front of an empty goal by Memphis but he could only fire over the bar.
Fifteen minutes before the end, Memphis earned Barcelona a penalty but the Dutch international’s spot kick was saved. Luuk de Jong was introduced from the bench but Rayo held on to take the victory.
Barcelona are ninth in the table after 10 games.