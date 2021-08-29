Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong combined for a goal as Barcelona defeated Getafe 2-1 in Camp Nou on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In the second minute, Barcelona had the lead with Memphis setting Jordi Alba up to cross for Sergi Roberto to net the opening goal.
Sandro Ramírez equalised for Getafe, but Memphis then restored Barcelona’s lead in the 30th minute with a nice finish. The attacker was assisted by fellow Dutchman Frenkie de Jong.
It was the first time since March 2009 that two Dutchmen had combined for a La Liga goal. Back then Arjen Robben had set up Klaas Jan Huntelaar to net for Real Madrid.
The Memphis goal proved to be the winner as Barcelona saw out the rest of the game to move onto seven points for the season. Both Memphis and De Jong now head off to meet up with the Netherlands squad.