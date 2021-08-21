Memphis Depay scored his first La Liga goal to earn Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday evening.
Athletic Bilbao was the stronger side from the start but the first big chance fell to Barcelona because Memphis Depay set up Martin Braithwaite. However, the Dane could only fire over the bar much to Ronald Koeman’s disbelief.
Athletic hit the bar as they looked for the opener, while Frenkie de Jong also had to make a sensational block tackle to prevent the hosts.
Eventually, in the second half, Iñigo Martínez gave Athletic Bilbao the lead with a header.
It seemed that Barcelona was heading for a defeat, but just after De Jong had hit the crossbar, Memphis came to the rescue. The forward found the net with a fierce strike to register his first La Liga goal.
Memphis almost netted the winning goal shortly afterward but this time he could only hit the ball wide.
Eric García was sent off before the end but Koeman’s side held on to take the point and take their tally to four points for the season.