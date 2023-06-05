Memphis Depay has pulled out of the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League games due to an injury.
The 29-year-old has not played for Atletico Madrid since the 30th of April but Ronald Koeman included him in the squad for the upcoming game against Croatia in the hope that he would return in time.
However, Memphis has now informed Koeman that the game will come too early for him and he needs to pull out of the squad.
The Netherlands squad still consists of 25 players but Koeman will need to decide on a definite selection of 23 before the game against Croatia on the 14th of June.