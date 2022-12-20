According to Sport, Barcelona are hoping to sell Memphis Depay in January with Newcastle United seen as a potential destination.
Memphis has just recovered from injury at the World Cup and is not guaranteed any playing time with Barcelona in the second half of the season.
With only six months left on his contract, Barcelona are hoping to sell Memphis in January and hope to raise €10-15 million.
Sport is reporting that the forward has been offered to Premier League side Newcastle United, who have the financial means to afford the Netherlands international. The club that currently sits third in the Premier League were reportedly interested in signing Memphis in the summer and will pay close attention to his situation in January.