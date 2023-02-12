Memphis Depay scored his first goal for Atletico Madrid to give them a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday.
Depay has been working on his fitness since joining Atletico Madrid and was once again on the bench for the clash with Celta Vigo.
After 61 minutes, the Dutch international came on for Alvaro Morata with the score at 0-0. Atletico Madrid were then reduced to ten men with Stefan Savic seeing red.
However, Celta Vigo could not make their man-advantage work, and in the 89th minute, Memphis reacted quickly to net the only goal of the game.
It will be a confidence boost for the forward and he will hope for a starting spot in the weeks to come.