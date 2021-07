Van Beek signs for Heerenveen Heerenveen have boosted their defence with the signing of Sven ...

Berghuis completes Ajax move Steven Berghuis officially completed his move from Feyenoord to Ajax ...

LASK Linz not impressed with F... Feyenoord's opening bid for centre-back Gernot Trauner has been rejected ...

Feyenoord confirms Jahanbakhsh... Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion ...

Feyenoord hoping to sign LASK ... Feyenoord have set their sights on signing LASK Linz centre-back ...

Ajax confirms Scherpen departu... Ajax have announced that Kjell Scherpen has departed the club ...

Lex Immers announces retiremen... Lex Immers has announced his decision to retire from football ...