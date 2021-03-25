Memphis Depay has made it clear that he wants to remain as the central striker for the Netherlands.
Memphis had a difficult evening on Wednesday as Netherlands lost their opening World Cup qualifier, 4-2 against Turkey.
However, speaking to ESPN, Memphis remains certain that he should be Netherlands striker, “I think if you look at the statistics, they speak for themselves. I have done well in the striker role, the last 20 or 25 international matches.”
Memphis has also played on the left, but he would rather play through the middle, “I’d rather be in the middle.”