Memphis Depay has mixed feelings about his first season with Barcelona but he is hoping to remain in Spain next season.

Memphis had to deal with Ronald Koeman leaving and an injury but still managed to finish the season as Barcelona’s top scorer.

Memphis was a starter under Koeman, but after Xavi Hernandez came in, the Dutch international was on the bench more. Speaking to NOS, Memphis said, “I did not fall out of favor. I got injured at a very awkward moment. When I came back, there were three new signings. The team was winning.

“Whether it was a bad period? Sure. But I trained hard, kept my mouth shut, and showed that I am better.”

Memphis has another year on his contract with Barcelona and he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League. However, Memphis has no desire to leave, “It feels like home. I look forward to reporting back there.”

When asked by NOS reporter Jeroen Stekelenburg whether he wants to stay, Memphis responds briefly, “Yes.”




